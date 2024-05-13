PHOTOS: Cherokee County Mother's Day Powwow & Indian Festival
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The annual Cherokee County Mother's Day Powwow & Indian Festival took place this weekend in Boling Park in Canton. The event featured traditional Native American dancing and drumming, displays, merchandise vendors, horse rides, traditional food such as frybread, and more.
