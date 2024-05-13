36-year-old registered sex offender from Spalding County arrested again

Jordan Mitchell, a 36-year-old registered sex offender from Spalding County, was arrested on May 9 and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The arrest was the culmination of a proactive investigation launched in April 2024 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The investigation led to the identification of Mitchell and the execution of a search warrant at his residence. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Midland assisted the CEACC Unit during the search.

Following his arrest, Mitchell was booked into the Spalding County Jail.

This case is part of a broader initiative by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which operates under the umbrella of the GBI’s CEACC Unit. The ICAC Task Force focuses on identifying individuals involved in the distribution of child sexual abuse material. The initiative was established by the U.S. Department of Justice in response to the growing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the widespread availability of child sexual abuse material, and increased online activities by predators targeting unsupervised minors.

The GBI encourages anyone with information about cases of child exploitation to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report incidents through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI's tips website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.