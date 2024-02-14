Fulton County cyberattack: Hacking group claims to have stolen confidential documents, personal data

More than two weeks after cyber criminals attacked Fulton County, the issues continue.

Officials have confirmed that the cyber criminals who targeted the county are after money.

"We do have evidence that suggests this was the result of a ransomware incident caused by financially motivated actors," said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

Fulton County will not say what the hackers might have, but according to a screenshot from the alleged hacking group’s website posted on social media, it might include confidential documents and personal data of citizens. The county says the investigation is ongoing.

"If we determine sensitive personal information was involved in this incident, we will notify those parties in accordance with legal requirements," Pitts said.

The attack has caused technology trouble in the county government. Chairman Pitts says some critical operations remain down, including justice and property tax systems, two thirds of phone lines and the water department cannot accept payments. The Fulton County Jail is also experiencing issues.

"Incidents like these are on the rise across the United States and the world, particularly in local governments and we at Fulton County are no exception," Pitts said.

Fulton County officials say they are going to figure out what exactly happened and will work to strengthen their IT system.

At this point, it is unclear how much money the hackers want.