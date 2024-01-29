Fulton County offices, libraries hit by 'unexpected county-wide IT outage'

article

Fulton County experienced an "unexpected county-wide IT outage" Monday morning, according to officials.

According to an update shortly before 9:30 a.m., the outage is affecting the county's VOIP phone systems, so most offices are unable to accept phone calls or emails until further notice.

While most Fulton County offices are open, certain transaction types may be limited during this outage, including transactions using the property tax system and the justice system affecting several departments. These include e-filing as well as firearms and marriage licenses. There may be other department impacts as well.

The downtown Atlanta office of the Fulton County Tax Commissioner will be closed on Jan. 29. Other offices will be limited to processing motor vehicle renewals via kiosk and assisting customers with general questions. Customers may also purchase motor vehicle renewals through kiosks at certain retail locations.

Public computers will be temporarily unavailable at Fulton County Libraries on Jan. 29. Other online library systems, including the catalog, are available at this time. Additional updates will be provided when available.

The county will provide updates when it has new information.