EEOC complaint signs against Fulton County Commissioner removed, chairman says

article

The federal government wants to ensure that sexual discrimination does not happen again in Georgia's largest county.

That is why a judge ordered that a notice of the findings involving an EEOC complaint against Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall be posted in dozens of places county-wide.

But, the Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners tells FOX 5 he was upset to learn someone had taken down some of the signs.

An administrative law judge ordered Equal Employment Opportunity Commission signs be posted in places where the public and Fulton County's 5,000 employees can see them.

The nearly $1 million settlement against the county came after former Chief of Staff Calvin Brock successfully won a sexual discrimination complaint against District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall.

The judge ruled Hall engaged in a sexual relationship with Brock, planted recording devices in his cars, and ultimately fired him when he ended the relationship.

Chairman Robb Pitts says somebody has now sabotaged the EEOC signs.

"I've not been satisfied with the distribution so far, and in fact, in some places, I see one up and I go back the next day and someone has taken it down," Pitts told FOX 5 Atlanta. "I am going to get to the bottom of that today. The last thing we want to do is not be compliant with the judge's order."

County officials began placing 300 of the court ordered notices in break rooms, copy rooms and other public places like the North and South Fulton government centers and the Alpharetta service center last week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Notice of EEOC complaint against Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall

Chairman Pitts says his goal is simply to comply with the judge's order.

"There were three components to the judge's order. First and foremost, a fine almost $900,000 taxpayers had to pay, not Commissioner Hall. She had to undergo sexual harassment training, and we had to post these flyers where the public could see them in facilities.

RELATED: Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall's Budget slashed after $1 million judgement

A local attorney who did not work on the case says the judge is trying to prevent future discrimination cases.

"The EEOC's mission is to prevent discrimination in the workplace. One way the EEOC can do [that] is post a notice of a complaint, so the employees will know," Attorney Alex Weatherby said.

Chairman Pitts says there are cameras throughout the building, and he has launched an investigation to find out who has taken down the EEOC notices.