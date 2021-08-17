Fulton County Board to vote on possible study to replace jail

article

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is expected to make a decision about a critical first step in the future of the county jail on Wednesday.

The board is expected to vote on a resolution authorizing a feasibility study to replace the current facility with a new, high-tech detention center.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman has been a vocal supporter of change in the jail and the way the county handles crime.

"I saw what most Fulton County citizens have never seen, and if they did, they would be horrified," said Commissioner Khadijah told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor following a tour of the jail in February. "There are inmates sleeping on the floor because of overcrowding, and the living conditions are worse than what we see in third-world countries or war zones."

During a town hall meeting on crime in July, the commissioner once again expressed concern about jail overcrowding.

"Crime is an all-time high. We're getting ready to be in a position where we may have to release murderers. This is not a third-world country, this is Fulton County," the commissioner said.

During that same meeting, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat expressed his budgetary needs to house inmates and fight crime and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the board she need more staff to handle the backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the commissioner and the sheriff are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

