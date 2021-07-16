Fulton County sheriff highlights frustration with county commissioners

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat showed up at a political meeting not in pinstripes, but in fatigues and a law enforcement vest.

And the sheriff pointed that out because he told the Fulton County Board of Commissioners he is a crime fighter.

Labat demanded swift action on his various requests for resources so his staff can try to put down a spike in crime.

The sheriff's fire primarily was directed at the county finance personnel.

Labat cited examples. "I ordered rifles for our SWAT team because they needed them," he said, "only to be told I would have to put in for the sights"

He then demonstrated as if he were toting a rifle how a law enforcement officer would need a sight in order to frame a target.

He told the commissioners the key accessory was approved 30 days later.

Labat also talked about having to borrow a canine vehicle from a neighboring jurisdiction after a county vehicle's air conditioning went out during a call.

The county chair, Robb Pitts, responded to a request from FOX 5.

Pitts said he matches Labat's concerns about crime-fighting and at that very same meeting additional money won approval.

