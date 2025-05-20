DeKalb County police investigate shooting at McDonald's on Flat Shoal Road

Image 1 of 14 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate after a reported shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant along Flat Shoal Road near Candler Road on May 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

DeKalb County Police are investigating a reported shooting outside a restaurant on Flat Shoals Road that left multiple vehicles and the building itself damaged, though no injuries have been reported.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Flat Shoals Road after reports of gunfire.

Investigators suggest the incident may have stemmed from a fight involving several individuals.

Police believe all shots were fired outside the business, though that detail remains under review.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department. Tipsters can remain anonymous by using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their message.