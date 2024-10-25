Friday Morning Frights: Stone Mountain’s Netherworld Haunted House

It’s the final Friday before Halloween — and there’s no scarier place to spend this weekend than at iconic Stone Mountain haunt Netherworld!

Since first opening in 1997, Netherworld Haunted House has gained a reputation for being one of the most innovative and terrifying attractions in the nation — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours finding out why! Netherworld is actually multiple-attractions-in-one, consisting of two walk-through haunts, five escape rooms, a creepy midway full of ghouls and games, and a monster museum. No wonder it’s located on 10 acres, right?

This year’s walk-through haunts are called "Wake the Dead" and "Mr. Grendel’s Birthday Party of Horror" — and both are filled with movie-quality sets, special effects, high-tech animatronics, and performers ready to make you scream like you’ve never screamed before.

Netherworld Haunted House is open nightly through Sunday, Nov. 3, and again on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets are time and date specific, and Netherworld staffers encourage visitors to buy them online in advance. For more information on dates, times, and tickets, click here.

No matter how many times we drive to 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain, we’re never quite prepared for what’s waiting for us inside. So, how did we fare this time around? Click the video player in this article to find out!