Former teacher Maris Nichols faces 27 counts after grand jury indictment

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The Brief A grand jury indicted former Alexander High School biology teacher Maris Nichols on 27 counts related to sexual misconduct involving at least seven students. Authorities issued a new arrest warrant Wednesday ordering Nichols to be returned to jail without bond following dozens of home curfew and inclusion zone violations. It remains unclear when Nichols will turn herself in to law enforcement, and she was not listed in jail records as of Wednesday evening.



The Douglas County teacher accused of repeated sexual misconduct with multiple high school students has been indicted by a grand jury this week.

Maris Nichols indicted

What we know:

Former Alexander High School teacher Maris Nichols faces 27 counts including child molestation, grooming of a minor, electronic distribution of obscene materials and sexual exploitation of children.

Alexander High School in Douglas County

The court documents detail explicit encounters with at least seven students between January and May. Prosecutors allege Nichols engaged in sexual intercourse, filmed explicit videos with a minor and sent nude photographs to teenagers.

It remains unclear how many total students may have been impacted beyond the students identified in the indictment.

Alexander High School accusations

The backstory:

The 25-year-old Nichols was initially arrested on May 8 and released on a $40,000 bond after being charged with two counts of sexual contact. Investigators later uncovered additional victims, leading to a second arrest on May 20 and a total bond increase to $74,000.

As part of that bond, the former biology teacher was required to stay away from the alleged victim, avoid Alexander High School, have no contact with unrelated minors, undergo a mental health evaluation and remain on house arrest except for approved activities.

Maris Nichols (Douglas County Schools)

During a 27-day period, authorities say Nichols committed 38 home curfew violations and 47 inclusion zone violations. In addition, investigators uncovered additional allegations of criminal conduct.

Nichols was arrested again on May 20 on a wave of new charges. Despite prosecutors arguing she should remain behind bars, she was granted an increased bond. Tightened bond restrictions were put into place, including an absolute ban on internet access, social media and any contact with minors except her own 6-year-old daughter.

According to the warrants, detectives repeatedly referenced claims that students threatened to expose an alleged OnlyFans account in exchange for favorable grades. Investigators sought extensive records from the platform, including account information, communications, uploaded content, payment records, IP addresses and earnings data.

Maris Nichols (Douglas County Schools)

Former teacher faces grooming charges

What's next:

On Wednesday, authorities issued a new arrest warrant ordering law enforcement to return the former educator to jail without bond.

The former biology teacher is accused of child molestation, grooming and creating explicit videos involving teenagers under her supervision.

It is unclear when she will surrender herself to authorities on the new charges or when she will make a first appearance. She was not listed in the Douglas County Jail inmate population as of Wednesday evening.

Maris Nichols (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Nichols is scheduled to appear in court for a motion hearing at 9:30 a.m. on June 29. Her arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Nichols to surrender?

What we don't know:

It remains unknown exactly how many total students were impacted by the alleged misconduct beyond the individuals named in the grand jury indictment.

Additionally, authorities have not confirmed when Nichols will surrender herself to law enforcement or when her first court appearance will take place. She was not listed in the Douglas County Jail inmate population as of Wednesday evening.