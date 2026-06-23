Prosecutors: Former Douglas County teacher violated bond 85 times

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The Brief Prosecutors are seeking to revoke former Douglas County teacher Maris Nichols' bond, alleging she committed dozens of violations while under house arrest and electronic monitoring. Nichols, 25, faces multiple charges involving six alleged student victims, including child molestation, grooming, improper sexual contact and tampering with evidence. Investigators have also explored allegations that students may have tried to blackmail Nichols over an alleged OnlyFans account while the criminal investigation continues.



Prosecutors are asking a Douglas County judge to revoke the bond of former Alexander High School teacher Maris Nichols, arguing she repeatedly violated court-ordered restrictions while awaiting trial on a growing list of sex-crime charges involving students.

What we know:

The motion, filed by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, alleges Nichols committed dozens of violations while under electronic monitoring and house arrest, despite strict conditions imposed by the court after her arrests earlier this year.

Nichols, 25, was initially arrested May 8 and charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent. She was released on a $40,000 bond that required her to stay away from the alleged victim, avoid Alexander High School, have no contact with unrelated minors, undergo a mental health evaluation and remain on house arrest except for approved activities.

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Investigation expanded to six alleged victims

The backstory:

Following her release, investigators said they uncovered additional alleged victims and obtained new warrants.

Nichols was arrested again May 20 and charged with eight additional counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, four counts of grooming a minor for a sexual offense, two counts of child molestation and one count of tampering with evidence.

Court records previously obtained by FOX 5 show investigators believe Nichols had sexual encounters with at least two students and sent explicit photos, videos and messages to several others.

By the time search warrants were filed, investigators had identified six alleged victims. Detectives wrote that multiple students reported receiving inappropriate messages or explicit material from Nichols, while another student alleged a sexual encounter occurred in a Douglas County golf course community.

Alleged OnlyFans blackmail claims investigated

Dig deeper:

Newly obtained search warrants also revealed investigators were examining allegations that some students may have attempted to blackmail Nichols.

According to the warrants, detectives repeatedly referenced claims that students threatened to expose an alleged OnlyFans account in exchange for favorable grades. Investigators sought extensive records from the platform, including account information, communications, uploaded content, payment records, IP addresses and earnings data.

The warrants do not indicate whether investigators were able to verify those allegations.

RELATED: Douglas County teacher case: OnlyFans blackmail claims emerge

Investigators also sought records from Nichols' school-issued laptop, a Ring camera system and a cellphone they feared could contain evidence relevant to the case. Detectives noted concerns that information on the phone could be lost or destroyed before it could be examined.

State cites dozens of alleged bond violations

What they're saying:

After Nichols' second arrest, a judge granted an additional $74,000 bond with even stricter restrictions. Those conditions prohibited contact with victims, barred internet and social media access, restricted contact with minors except for her 6-year-old daughter and required a psychosexual evaluation.

According to the state's motion, electronic monitoring records showed Nichols committed 38 home curfew violations and 47 inclusion-zone violations during a 27-day period. Prosecutors said she repeatedly traveled to locations not permitted under her bond conditions, including retail stores and fast-food restaurants.

The district attorney's office argues those alleged violations are especially concerning because the underlying charges involve alleged sexual offenses against minors. Prosecutors contend Nichols' travel to public places undermined restrictions designed to protect the community and prevent contact with children.

Hearing scheduled on motion

What's next:

Prosecutors are asking a Superior Court judge to revoke Nichols' bond and return her to the Douglas County Jail until trial. They argue her alleged conduct demonstrates that no set of bond conditions can reasonably ensure compliance with court orders or adequately protect the public.

A hearing on the state's motion has been scheduled for June 29, according to court records.