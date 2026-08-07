DeKalb County police car involved in early morning crash

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The Brief A DeKalb County police vehicle was involved in an early morning crash Friday. The crash happened at Lawrenceville Highway and Idlewood Road. The police vehicle and another car were damaged, but there is no word yet on injuries.



A DeKalb County police vehicle was involved in an early morning crash Friday.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Idlewood Road.

Video from the scene showed damage to both the police vehicle and another car involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the collision or whether anyone was injured.

Additional details have not been released.