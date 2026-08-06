Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 7-9, 2026

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Looking for something fun to do around metro Atlanta? We've rounded up some of the best events happening over the next few weeks. From festivals and concerts to food, family fun and outdoor adventures, there's something for everyone.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Jazz Legacy Project: A Tribute to Johnny Mercer

Aug. 5

Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

Enjoy an evening of jazz as the Jazz Legacy Project and acclaimed vocalist Sachal Vasandani pay tribute to legendary songwriter and Savannah native Johnny Mercer. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge

Aug. 7

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

Country star Wynonna Judd and rock icon Melissa Etheridge bring their Raised on Radio Tour to Atlanta for an evening featuring decades of chart-topping hits. Tickets start at $51.50.

Chamblee Rocks

Aug. 7

Chamblee City Hall

The Chamblee Rocks concert series wraps up with Boy Band Review, performing hits from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and more. Food vendors will be on-site, and admission is free.

Derek Hough — Symphony of Dance: Encore

Aug. 8

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Emmy-winning dancer Derek Hough brings his "Symphony of Dance: Encore" tour to Atlanta, featuring a high-energy performance that blends ballroom, tap, salsa, hip-hop and contemporary dance. Tickets start at $63.50.

📅COMING UP

Summer NewnaNights

Aug. 13

Downtown Newnan, Newnan

Enjoy the final Summer NewnaNights of the season with live music, late-night shopping, special promotions and family-friendly entertainment from 6-9 p.m.

The Justin Raines Trio: "Show the Bassist Some Love"

Aug. 14

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Experience an evening of jazz led by bassist Justin Raines, joined by acclaimed pianist Kenny Banks Jr. and drummer Larry Wilson. The trio will showcase the versatility of the bass through soulful, groove-filled performances. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Pandora's Box: Aerosmith Tribute

Aug. 14

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Rock out to Aerosmith's biggest hits as tribute band Pandora's Box headlines the Live in the DTL concert series. Food vendors will be on-site, making it a fun summer night in downtown Lawrenceville.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Aug. 15

Etowah River Park, Canton

Bluegrass and country music legend Ricky Skaggs joins Kentucky Thunder for the River Rock Concert & Festival. The event also features food and beverage vendors, family activities and a kids' zone.

Abe Partridge & Jack Barksdale at Eddie's Attic

Aug. 15

Eddie's Attic

Acclaimed Alabama singer-songwriter Abe Partridge returns to Eddie's Attic for a 9 p.m. performance with rising Americana artist Jack Barksdale. Partridge has mentored Barksdale since he was 11 years old, and the teenage singer-songwriter is quickly making a name for himself on the Americana and folk music scene. The all-ages show promises an evening of storytelling and live music at one of metro Atlanta's premier listening rooms.

AC/DC Pop-Up Experience

Aug. 26–27

Hard Rock Cafe, Atlanta

Get ready for AC/DC's Atlanta tour stop with a special pop-up featuring iconic tour memorabilia, exclusive merchandise and fan experiences celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

Aug. 28

Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Atlanta comedian Joel Byars hosts an evening of stand-up featuring a rotating lineup of comedians and surprise guests beginning at 7 p.m.

DeeAnn Dimeo Sings Classic Duets with William Green

Aug. 29

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Enjoy an evening of timeless jazz and blues as vocalist DeeAnn Dimeo and pianist/vocalist William Green perform classic duets made famous by legendary artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the intimate setting of The Velvet Note.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Cobb International Film Festival

Aug. 6–9

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

Celebrate independent filmmaking with screenings, filmmaker discussions and panels showcasing diverse voices and stories from around the world.

Manuel's Tavern 70th Anniversary Celebration

Aug. 6–9

Manuel's Tavern, Atlanta

Celebrate 70 years of one of Atlanta's most iconic gathering spots with discounted food specials, live performances, entertainment and limited-edition anniversary T-shirts. The four-day celebration honors Manuel's Tavern's legacy as a longtime neighborhood favorite and community landmark.

Monsterama Con

Aug. 7–9

Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area

Celebrate classic horror and science fiction during this annual convention featuring celebrity guests, film screenings, artists, vendors, comics and collectibles. Single-day admission starts at $30.

Artlanta Festival of Culture

Aug. 7–9

Piedmont Park

Experience a free, three-day celebration bridging visual art, music, dance, creative entrepreneurship, public murals, and artisan markets.

📅COMING UP

Senoia Alive After Five

Aug. 21

Downtown Senoia, Senoia

Shop, dine and enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, children's activities and special merchant promotions during Senoia's monthly evening celebration.

Atlanta Beltline Indie Market Experience

Aug. 22

Atlanta Beltline Marketplace at Allene, Atlanta

Celebrate Black Business Month with local vendors, live music, food, art and family-friendly activities from noon-2 p.m.

Athens Film Festival

Aug. 27-30

Various locations, Athens

Watch more than 110 independent films from around the world while enjoying filmmaker panels, workshops and networking events across six venues.

Atlanta RV Mega Show

Aug. 28-30

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Browse the latest RVs, camping gear and travel accessories while planning your next road trip at the inaugural Atlanta RV Mega Show.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Atlanta Black Restaurant Week

Aug. 2–16

ATL Airport District

Explore Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and bakeries across Fairburn, Hapeville, South Fulton and Union City during Atlanta Black Restaurant Week. The two-week celebration highlights everything from barbecue and wings to international cuisine while supporting local businesses throughout the Southside.

Lilburn Farmers Market

Aug. 7

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Lilburn

Shop for locally grown produce, fresh-baked bread, cookies, meats, canned goods and other homemade products while supporting area vendors. Visitors can also connect with local nonprofits sharing information about programs and community services.

South Block Gainesville Grand Opening

Aug. 8

South Block, Gainesville

Celebrate the opening of South Block's newest location with free Mini Warrior Acai Bowls for the first 100 guests, exclusive tote bags for the first 50 visitors, a live DJ and giveaways throughout the day. The new café serves fresh acai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices and toasts made with high-quality ingredients.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Saturdays through Oct. 31

University Baptist Church, Brookhaven

Browse fresh seasonal produce, locally made foods, baked goods, handmade crafts and artisan products at the Brookhaven Farmers Market. The weekly market is free to attend and showcases farmers and small businesses from across the region.

📅COMING UP

The Woodall Wine & Cocktail Pairing Dinner

Aug. 11

The Woodall, Atlanta

Enjoy an exclusive four-course dining experience featuring chef-crafted dishes paired with fine wines and handcrafted cocktails. Seating is limited to just 20 guests for this intimate evening showcasing the restaurant's culinary and bar teams. Reservations are required, and tickets are $125 per person.

Taste of Generosity: Bourbon + Botanicals

Aug. 14

The Stave Room and ASW Whiskey Exchange, Atlanta

Raise a glass for a good cause during the third annual Taste of Generosity, benefiting the Georgia Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event features tastings from more than 20 local and national bourbon and beverage brands, handcrafted cocktails and zero-proof drinks, Southern-inspired bites from Atlanta restaurants, live music, a bottle pull and silent and live auctions. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Classic admission is $175 and VIP tickets are $250. The ASW Reserve Experience is sold out.

Fairburn Flava: Food Truck Friday

Aug. 14 & 28

Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, Fairburn

Enjoy an evening of local food trucks, sweet treats and live music during Fairburn's new Food Truck Friday series. The free community event features a rotating lineup of vendors and a live DJ, making it a fun way to spend a summer evening with family and friends.

Athens Beer Fest

Aug. 22

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Sample craft beers from regional breweries while enjoying live music, cornhole and food during the fourth annual Athens Beer Fest beginning at 1 p.m.

Omakase-Inspired Wine Dinner at Atlanta Fish Market

Aug. 27

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Atlanta Fish Market hosts an intimate six-course, omakase-inspired wine dinner led by Master Sommelier Michael McNeill and Executive Sushi Chef Tyson. The menu includes hamachi, lobster chawanmushi and 48-hour braised short rib, with each course paired with a specially selected wine. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

Discover Spain: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair

Aug. 28

Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown

Enjoy a five-course dinner inspired by Spain's diverse culinary regions, with each course paired with a featured wine. Wine expert Kelly Cornett will guide guests through the pairings while sharing insights into Spanish wine and regional flavors. Tickets are $85 and include dinner, wine pairings and the guided tasting experience.

Taste of Mableton

Aug. 29

Mable House Complex, Mableton

Enjoy food, live entertainment, family activities and local vendors during one of Mableton's largest annual community festivals, which attracts more than 10,000 attendees.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Lavender Fest

Aug. 5–9

Out Front Theatre, Atlanta

Celebrate LGBTQ+ artists during the third annual Lavender Fest, themed "Unerasable." The five-day festival features original performances by queer artists from across the U.S. and abroad, showcasing theater, storytelling, and live entertainment. Tickets start at $35 per show, with a $49 two-show pass available.

Essential Theatre Play Festival

Aug. 7–23

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

Celebrate new works by Georgia playwrights during the annual Essential Theatre Play Festival. The event opens with "Helen of the West," winner of the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, and also features staged readings, showcases and performances highlighting local playwrights and artists. Tickets range from free to $23.

Atlanta Flamenco Festival

Aug. 8–9

Emory Performing Arts Studio, Atlanta

Experience the passion of authentic flamenco as artists from Spain bring music, dance and storytelling to the stage. Performances feature dancer Rafael Campallo, vocalist Diego Amador Jr. and guitarist Juani de la Isla, with a free pre-show lecture before each performance. Tickets are $50 for one person or $90 for two.

Chuck Stewart: "Framing the Sound"

Aug. 8–Sept. 26

The Sun ATL, Atlanta

Explore the work of legendary photographer Chuck Stewart, whose images of iconic musicians appeared on more than 2,000 album covers over a seven-decade career. The exhibition celebrates one of the most influential music photographers of the 20th century.

Staged Reading: "Alice Goes to Wonderland"

Aug. 9

Merely Players Presents, Doraville

Enjoy a staged reading of "Alice Goes to Wonderland" by metro Atlanta playwright Hank Kimmel, the first in a three-part series showcasing local playwrights. A minimum $10 donation is requested, and RSVP is required.

📅COMING UP

Coming Attractions: The Stage is Set

Aug. 13

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Get a preview of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's upcoming season with entertainment previews, ticket opportunities and special giveaways beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Aug. 15–16

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Browse artwork from more than 250 painters, sculptors, jewelers, glass artists and other makers during one of Atlanta's signature outdoor arts festivals. The event also includes a children's play area, food vendors and live entertainment.

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

Aug. 27

The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta

Enjoy unlimited chef-prepared dishes, desserts, wine, beer and cocktails from nearly 30 Alpharetta-area restaurants during this all-inclusive culinary celebration. The evening also features live music and interactive experiences from local partners.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

The Works August Events

Aug. 5–31

The Works, Atlanta Upper Westside

The Works is wrapping up summer with a packed calendar of events, including Screen on the Green: Jurassic Park on Aug. 8, Retro Recess and the Luau Party on Aug. 15, and Tequila Fest 2026 on Aug. 22. Visitors can also enjoy weekly happy hours on Tuesdays, Indie Market on Wednesdays, live music, DJs, wine tastings and jazz throughout the week, plus Saturday taco tastings and Sunday farmers markets all month long.

18th Annual Atlanta Quilt Festival

Through Sept. 5

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

Celebrate art, history and community at the Atlanta Quilt Festival, dedicated to preserving and promoting African American quilts and textile art. The festival features quilt exhibits, workshops, lectures, trunk shows and master classes covering hand quilting, beading, silk painting, bag making and more. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Grayson Party in the Park

Aug. 7

Grayson City Park, Grayson

Celebrate the end of the first week of school with an evening of family-friendly fun featuring obstacle courses, inflatables, music from a live DJ and free hot dogs and bottled water while supplies last.

Finally, Friday

Aug. 7

Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Kick off the school year with an evening of field day games, family-friendly activities, food and drinks at Historic Oakland Cemetery. Adults can also enjoy the signature "Adult Capri Sun" cocktail. Admission is free.

Pics in the Park: "Zootopia 2"

Aug. 7

Pernoshal Park, Dunwoody

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a free outdoor screening of "Zootopia 2." Families can also enjoy complimentary popcorn, candy and giveaways while supplies last.

Glow Nights After Hours

Aug. 7

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Experience the aquarium after dark during this adults-only (18+) event featuring themed cocktails, live entertainment from Las Vegas acrobats, a DJ and access to immersive exhibits. Food is available for purchase. Tickets are $49.99 ($29.99 for members).

Sonic Expo Atlanta

Aug. 7–9

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can enjoy guest panels, exhibitors, gaming and family-friendly activities celebrating Sega's iconic blue hero.

Children's Museum of Atlanta August Activities

Aug. 7 through the end of August

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating August with hands-on science, art and interactive performances for young visitors. Families can create blood slime, design Atlanta-inspired printmaking projects, enjoy live performances of Lily-Pad Leap! based on I Don't Want to Be a Frog!, and explore the Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure! exhibit. The museum is also offering special workshops and activities throughout the month, with tickets already on sale for the annual TinyCON event over Labor Day weekend.

for KING + COUNTRY

Aug. 8

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

Four-time GRAMMY-winning Christian duo for for KING + COUNTRY closes out the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series with an evening of chart-topping hits. The concert is included with park admission, which also provides access to more than 35 rides and Splash Island Waterpark. Reserved concert seating is available for an additional fee.

Woofs & Whiskers: The Ultimate Pet Fashion Show

Aug. 8

Mable House Arts Center, Mableton

Watch fashionable pets hit the runway, meet adoptable animals from Cobb County Animal Services and browse pet-themed vendors during this free, family-friendly event.

Modern Calligraphy for Beginners

Aug. 8

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art

Learn the art of modern calligraphy during a beginner-friendly workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. led by Sip & Script instructors. Participants will receive practice materials, a take-home calligraphy kit and museum admission after class. Drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $75.

Vinings Downhill 5K Run for the Kids

Aug. 8

Overlook I, Vinings

Run, walk or cheer during the 30th annual Vinings Downhill 5K, a Peachtree Road Race qualifier benefiting children's charities. The event also features a Fun Run, Doggie Dash, awards celebration and sponsor expo. Advance 5K registration is $50.

Suwanee August Concert

Aug. 8

Town Center Park, Suwanee

Enjoy a free evening of live music with opening act Cody Matlock and headliner The Calling. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors and nearby restaurants.

F1 Arcade Family Racing Experience

Now available

F1 Arcade Atlanta, Atlanta

Beat the heat with F1 Arcade Atlanta's new Family Racing Experience, where everyone ages 7 and older gets behind the wheel in their own full-motion Formula 1 simulator. Starting at $39 for a family of three, the 30-minute experience features head-to-head racing, live leaderboards and family-friendly dining, making it a fun indoor outing for rainy days or summer adventures.

📅COMING UP

Meet Jekyll Island's Park Rangers

Aug. 14-16

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Meet Jekyll Island park rangers and learn about Georgia's coastal wildlife, bird migration and ecosystems through interactive exhibits and educational displays.

Northwest Beltline Bike Tour

Aug. 15

905 Bedford St. NW, Atlanta

Explore the Atlanta Beltline's Northwest Trail during a guided 12-mile group bike ride featuring neighborhood stops and scenic views from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tree Tour: Atlanta Beltline Arboretum

Aug. 22

Rose Circle Park, Atlanta

Take a guided walk through the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum to learn about unique trees, neighborhood history and the evolution of the Beltline from 9-11:30 a.m.

Summer Shade Festival

Aug. 22–23

Grant Park, Atlanta

Celebrate one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhood festivals with local artists, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. The annual event benefits the Grant Park Conservancy and showcases the community's historic charm.

Dog Day of Summerhill

Aug. 23

Summerhill, Atlanta

Celebrate National Dog Day a little early with a pet-friendly event featuring giveaways while supplies last, special offers from local businesses and activities designed for dogs and their humans.

🚗Jeep & Car Shows

Jeep Night at Taco Mac Gainesville

Aug. 8

Hosted by Mountain Top Jeepers. Wellness Armory will be featured this month. MTJ will share how they are partnering with the organization to support veterans and first responders. All Jeeps invited. There will be a 50/50 cash raffle and door prizes.

Etowah Car Show

Aug. 8

Etowah High School, Woodstock

Car show benefiting the Etowah High School band and automotive program. Event features concessions, vendors, sponsor support, 50/50 raffles, souvenir T-shirts and a marching band performance at 10 a.m. Early bird registration is $20 per vehicle. Free for spectators.

N.V.W.C. Annual Car Show

Aug. 8

Oglethorpe City Park, Oglethorpe

Enjoy a day of classic and custom vehicles during the N.V.W.C. Annual Car Show, featuring 25 trophies, five custom-built awards and classes by model year. Kids can also participate in a free Power Wheels show with its own driving course and awards.

AMVETS Post 99 Car Show

Aug. 8

AMVETS Post 99, Carrollton

Bring your car, truck or hot rod to this community car show benefiting AMVETS Post 99. The event features music, food, 50/50 and prize raffles and is open to all makes and models. Vehicle registration is $20.

21st annual St. Jude Children's Hospital Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show

Aug. 15

Ringgold High School, Ringgold

All makes and models welcome. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing, goodie bags, door prizes, music, vendors, inflatables and pony rides, and more. $15 early registration, $20 at the door. All money raised benefits St. Jude's.

📅COMING UP

Car Show & Pickleball Tournament

Aug. 15

Heritage Baptist Church, Calhoun

Hands and Feet Ministry hosts this community event featuring a car show, pickleball tournament, food and family fun. Car, truck and motorcycle entries are $20, pickleball teams are $25, and proceeds benefit Hands and Feet Ministry. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

Aug. 20–22

LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

A three-day Jeep expo with indoor and outdoor vendors, onsite installs and a Show & Shine event in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

Glitz & Gears Car Show & Festival

Aug. 22

The Church Covington, Oxford

Support the Shelby Shines On Foundation during this family-friendly charity event featuring classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, Jeeps, imports, a Touch-A-Truck, live music, food, local vendors and awards for Best in Show and the Top 20 vehicles. Vehicle and vendor registration is available in advance.

Sheriff’s JeepFest / Pickens County Sheriff’s Office JeepFest 2026

Aug. 27–30

8795 Highway 53, Jasper

One of Georgia’s largest Jeep events returns with trail rides, obstacle courses, concerts, food trucks and vendors. All proceeds benefit local children in need.

Barrow County Cruisers Car, Bike & Truck Show

Aug. 29

189 W. Athens St., Winder

Support the Barrow County Food Pantry during this community car, bike and truck show. Vehicle registration is $20 plus a nonperishable food item, and more than 40 trophies will be awarded. The event runs from 3-7 p.m., with Cassie's Pit Stop serving food throughout the show.

⚾SPORTS

United Sprint Car Series Race

Aug. 8

Senoia Raceway, Senoia

Watch Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Bombers and other classes battle under the lights during an evening of high-speed dirt track racing from 5-10 p.m.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.