Douglas County teacher case: OnlyFans blackmail claims emerge

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The Brief Newly-obtained search warrants indicate investigators examined claims that students may have used a teacher's alleged OnlyFans account to pressure her for grades. Detectives sought records tied to the alleged account while expanding an investigation involving six students. The documents also reveal concerns about potential evidence destruction and efforts to recover digital records.



Newly-obtained search warrants in the case against former Douglas County high school teacher Maris Nichols suggest investigators were exploring whether students may have used knowledge of an alleged OnlyFans account to gain leverage over the educator.

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What we know:

Nichols, 25, is already accused of having sexual encounters with at least two students and sending explicit photos, videos and messages to several others. But the warrants show investigators were pursuing additional evidence related to an alleged OnlyFans account and claims that some students may have threatened to expose it.

Blackmail allegations emerge in warrants

What they're saying:

One of the more notable revelations in the warrants involves repeated allegations that students were attempting to blackmail Nichols.

According to investigators, reports circulated throughout the investigation claiming some of the students involved had threatened to expose Nichols' alleged OnlyFans account in exchange for favorable grades in her class. Detectives included the allegation in multiple search warrant applications while seeking records from the platform.

The warrants do not indicate whether investigators were able to verify those claims. However, detectives considered the allegations significant enough to seek extensive records from OnlyFans, including account information, communications, uploaded content, payment records, IP addresses and creator earnings data.

Investigators search for digital evidence

The documents show investigators believed key evidence could be stored across multiple devices and online accounts.

What we know:

Detectives sought access to Nichols' school-issued laptop, records connected to the alleged OnlyFans account and surveillance footage from a Ring camera system at a Douglasville address associated with Nichols.

Investigators were also attempting to recover information from a cellphone that had previously belonged to Nichols. According to the warrants, the device had been passed to a relative, and detectives were told family members were attempting to retrieve it. Investigators expressed concern that evidence could be destroyed before the phone could be examined.

Additional students identified

Dig deeper:

The warrants provide a clearer picture of how the investigation expanded beyond the first allegations.

Detectives wrote that multiple students reported receiving inappropriate photos, videos and messages from Nichols. Investigators identified several students in the warrants who allegedly received explicit material or viewed videos that had been shared among students. FOX 5 Atlanta is not revealing the names of the students involved due to their ages.

The records also reference allegations involving a second student who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Nichols at a Douglas County golf course community.

By the time the warrants were filed, investigators had identified six alleged victims connected to the case.

Other details raise questions

The warrants reveal investigators were pursuing several other leads beyond student interviews and digital evidence.

The warrants also show detectives sought certain medical records after learning Nichols had reportedly received treatment at Tanner facilities on at least two occasions for behavioral or mental health-related issues. Investigators wrote that they wanted to determine whether prescribed medications could have affected memory, judgment or behavior and whether those records could be relevant to the case.

The warrants also note that detectives recovered videos allegedly showing Nichols and a student engaged in sexual activity and documented communications through Snapchat that investigators believe are relevant to the case.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any of the students or any other adults are facing possible charges because of their involvement in this case.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Nichols remains charged with child molestation, grooming a minor for sexual offenses, improper sexual contact by an employee and tampering with evidence.

The Douglas County School System has previously said it was cooperating with law enforcement and conducting its own review. Investigators have described the criminal case as active and ongoing.