Former state trooper, Buchanan mayor retrial: Jury deliberations resume Wednesday

The Brief Jury deliberations resume Wednesday in trial of Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott, accused in a 2015 crash that killed two teens. Prosecutors say Scott was driving 90 mph without lights or sirens before slamming into a car carrying four teenagers. Defense argues the teen driver may have been impaired and failed to yield; Scott faces up to 30 years if convicted.



A jury is deliberating the fate of Buchanan Mayor Anthony James "A.J." Scott, a former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused of causing a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured two others.

A livestream from court will be available when court is in session.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former trooper, Buchanan mayor trial: Jury breaks for night

What we know:

Jurors spent about eight hours behind closed doors Tuesday, but were unable to reach a verdict and recessed for the night.

What they're saying:

During closing arguments, prosecutors replayed the moment Scott’s patrol vehicle slammed into a car carrying four teens on Highway 27. Kylie Lindsay, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16, were killed, while two others were badly hurt.

Investigators said Scott was driving 90 mph in a 55-mph zone seconds before impact. He admitted he was not responding to a call and did not have his lights or siren activated. "Five seconds prior to impact, the defendant was doing 90 miles an hour. Two seconds prior to impact, he is doing 83," prosecutors told the jury.

Scott testified that he tried to swerve at the last second but could not avoid the other vehicle. His attorneys argued that the teen driver, Dillon Wall, who survived, might have been impaired and should have yielded at the intersection.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

Deliberations are scheduled to resume around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

If convicted, Scott faces more than 30 years in prison.