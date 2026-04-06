Former RHOA star Kim Zolciak ordered to complete parent therapy

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The Brief Kim Zolciak must complete four therapy sessions by April 13. Their children will stay with Kroy Biermann until sessions are done. The custody dispute continues with no permanent changes yet.



Reality TV star Kim Zolciak has been ordered to complete four "parent therapy" sessions as part of an ongoing custody dispute with ex-husband Kroy Biermann, according to court documents and People.com.

What we know:

A Cobb County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Zolciak, 47, to attend the sessions between April 3 and April 13 while the couple’s four children remain in Biermann’s physical custody.

The former couple shares four children — Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 14, Kash Kade, 13, and 12-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

According to the order, a Guardian ad Litem must verify that Zolciak completes all four sessions. Once she does, the current parenting plan will resume without changes.

What they're saying:

Zolciak said in a statement that the situation does not reflect a loss of custody.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, I have not lost custody of my children, nor has there been any modification to the custody agreement outside of the agreed-upon temporary order," she said.

She said she was unable to attend earlier counseling sessions between Feb. 26 and March 28 due to "contractual filming obligations" that kept her out of the country.

"During that time, I did not have a single day off, making it impossible to attend the required counseling sessions," she said.

Zolciak added that Biermann currently has the children for spring break, which she said aligns with his scheduled parenting time, and that she plans to complete the required sessions.

The latest development comes after Biermann filed for sole custody, claiming Zolciak had been "wholly unavailable" to parent their children.

The couple, who married in 2011, first filed for divorce in April 2023, briefly reconciled, and then filed again later that year. Custody arrangements have been evolving through a series of temporary agreements and court orders.

Who is Kim Zolciak?

Dig deeper:

Kim Zolciak rose to prominence as an original cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta when the show debuted in 2008, becoming one of its most recognizable personalities. She later starred in her own spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, which followed her family life for several seasons. In addition to reality television, Zolciak briefly pursued a music career with the single "Tardy for the Party." She has remained in the public eye through television appearances and business ventures, as well as her ongoing and highly publicized divorce and custody dispute with former NFL player Kroy Biermann.

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