Kim Zolciak drops divorce against former NFL husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce was dismissed by a Georgia court Friday.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star filed for a "dismissal without prejudice" with the Superior Court of Fulton County in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The dismissal comes almost two months after the couple filed petitions for a divorce .

Kim and Kroy alluded to better days ahead last weekend, though, when they were seen heading into church together.

Zolciak, 45, was spotted with Biermann, 37, at church in Atlanta Sunday. She signed off on the "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" five days later.

Kim and Kroy have been married 11 years and have four children together in addition to her two daughters from a previous relationship, which he adopted.

The "Don't Be Tardy" stars initially filed dueling divorce petitions May 5.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed the former NFL player filed his petition in Atlanta "on the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken."

He claimed "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations during the course of this marriage," and he was seeking an "equitable division of same."

Kroy sought temporary permanent and sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim was also seeking "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children" in addition to "temporary permanent child support" from Kroy.

She petitioned the court to restore her birth name to Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak.

Kroy also asked to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta, Georgia, after Kim vacates the premises.

In addition to their marital woes, Kim and Kroy owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In February, it was reported the couple's extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March allegedly due to Kim and Kroy defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.