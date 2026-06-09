Centurion Foundation launches due diligence to buy Northlake Mall

The Brief A charitable foundation is looking to buy Northlake Mall and expects Emory Healthcare to remain a major tenant. Centurion Foundation launched due diligence on the real estate acquisition but will share final details only after closing. The potential buyout follows recent news ordering existing mall stores to pack up and leave by the end of the month.



A prominent charitable organization has stepped forward with plans to potentially purchase Northlake Mall, offering a glimpse of hope for the property after shop owners were recently told to vacate.

Northlake Mall buyout

What we know:

Centurion Foundation announced it has launched a process to potentially acquire the Northlake Mall property. The charitable 501(c)(3) organization confirmed it is actively working through real estate due diligence for the purchase. As part of the transition, officials said they expect current tenant Emory Healthcare to remain at the location.

The foundation operates with a mission to assist non-profit organizations in achieving their charitable goals. They accomplish this by structuring customized real estate acquisitions, development projects, and financing setups. According to a statement from Centurion Foundation, these solutions are designed to improve daily operations, cut down occupancy costs, and free up vital capital for mission-critical community work.

Future mall plans

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the final purchase price or the specific changes planned for the broader mall property. Centurion Foundation stated that more details will only be provided after the official closing of the real estate transaction.

It remains unclear how this potential acquisition will impact the retail spaces where tenants were recently ordered to pack up and leave. Management has not disclosed if any retail operations will be integrated into the new layout or if the property will pivot entirely toward non-profit and healthcare services.