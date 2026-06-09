Sandy Springs police deploy Grappler to halt wanted driver

The Brief Sandy Springs police used a heavy-duty tether called a Grappler to stop a suspect from driving away on Roswell Road. The driver faces multiple property damage and drug charges after allegedly smashing law enforcement technology.



A man is in custody after Sandy Springs police deployed a specialized bumper technology to trap his vehicle and prevent a high-speed chase on Roswell Road.

Sandy Springs technology arrest

What we know:

Sandy Springs police were searching for a wanted man accused of destroying multiple Flock cameras, which law enforcement uses to help solve local crimes. Investigators state the man ripped four of the cameras from their foundations and smashed them.

When officers spotted the suspect driving a truck on Roswell Road, they used a Grappler Police Bumper to halt the vehicle. Dashcam video shows a heavy-duty tether shooting out from the front of the patrol car, catching a rear tire, and wrapping around it.

The officer applied the brakes, bringing the truck to a controlled stop on the busy roadway. Local residents thought the device was very unique with one man calling it "Very James Bond-ish."

Police arrested the driver, Caden Dean Armiger. Officials charged Armiger with criminal damage to property, interference with government property, and possession of a controlled substance.

Roswell Road incident gaps

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date the cameras were damaged, though the arrest was made June 4th. Police have not released an estimated cost of the damage to the Flock cameras.

Police device feedback

What they're saying:

"Fish on, fish on, I repeat fish on," an officer said over his radio during the pursuit.

Bystanders expressed surprise at the tactical device. "That's crazy I've never seen anything like that before, wow," Jakira Hardin said.

Resident Duce Only praised the deployment method. "I feel like that's a smart way to execute it, way safer," Only said.