Father killed in Forest Park triple shooting on son's birthday, family says

Brandon Harris, the 43-year-old father and entrepreneur killed during a shooting spree in Forest Park, meant so much to his family and friends. His father opened up to FOX 5 about the day he found out his son was gone.

"Brandon, he was an exceptional child. He did things in the community. He would help anybody that he could," Phillip Givens, Brandon's father told FOX 5.

Givens identified his son as the worker who was helping a woman with her taxes in Forest Park when a gunman opened fire, killing him. Victor Baymon, the woman's ex-boyfriend, went on to shoot two other people and carjacked another two individuals at gunpoint last Friday.

Worst of all, Givens tells FOX 5 Friday was Harris' son's 11th birthday.

"I was getting ready to call him and tell him, 'Happy birthday.' I was trying to wait until school was out. I was going to call my son and tell him, ‘Let me talk to him.’ But that never transpired."

Harris' family said he was an entrepreneur who owned and operated the Two Cones of Atlanta ice cream trucks. He was planning to open his own tax office.

"It was growing," Givens said. "That was his main focus, to make sure his children understood being an entrepreneur and business."

Givens said the family is now focused on Harris' children.

" … Our main focus is on them to make sure that they get the counseling and the help that they need so they can overcome this and continue on," he said.

Baymon is expected to face charges, including malice murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.