What we know about victim who died in Forest Park triple shooting, double carjacking

FOX 5 has spoken to the family of a man killed in a random triple shooting that led to a double carjacking at gunpoint in Forest Park on Friday.

Brandon Harris, 43, died after being shot by 33-year-old Victor Demetrious Baymon, according to the police. The attacks began at around 10:30 a.m. at a tax office.

"It was a random shooting. [Baymon] had followed his ex-girlfriend here to this location, and to my understanding, the ex-girlfriend was getting her taxes done," said Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss. "The person he shot was the person preparing those taxes."

Police say Baymon went on to shoot another person there, then carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and took off before crashing it into a building. He took another car and escaped.

Baymon ended up in the area of Old Jonesboro Road where police say he shot a man working on a house.

He was later tracked down speeding in one of the carjacked vehicles in Powder Springs, according to officials.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Brandon Harris (Photo submitted by family)

Harris' family shared photos of him with FOX 5 Atlanta. They said he was a great dad, husband and brother and could light up any room as soon as he walked in it.

When Baymon is released from the hospital, FOX 5 is told he will be taken to the Clayton County Jail.