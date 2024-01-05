1 dead, 2 injured as manhunt for Forest Park shooter continues

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At least one person is dead and two others injured as authorities continue to search for an active shooting suspect in Forest Park.

Forest Park police say the initial incident happened around 10:37 a.m.

Authorities have not said how the victims and the shooter are connected or if the shootings happened in the same location.

Members of the Forest Park Police Department and Clayton County Sheriff's Office were working to locate and apprehend the shooter. A large police presence was reported in the area of Old Jonesboro Road and Simpson Road.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

All city buildings and local schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice.

