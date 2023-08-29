Flash Flood Warning: Top End Perimeter problems; widespread flooding reported

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties and has caused problems for busy roadways on Tuesday.

Those counties include Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, and Gwinnett until 4 a.m. Wednesday, and Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, and Paulding counties until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m., a line of showers and thunderstorms developed from Meriwether County northeast through Carrollton, Douglasville, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, and Buford to Gainesville.

This image provided by GDOT shows I-285 shut down due to flooding the evening of Aug. 29, 2023. (GDOT)

The torrential tropical-like downpours have dumped between two and three inches of rain in two hours with additional rainfall expected.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported Interstate 285 in between Ashford Dunwoody and Chamblee Dunwoody roads had been experiencing flooding. All westbound lanes of traffic were closed due to the flooding, but were reopened shortly before 10 p.m. after crews were able to unclog nearby drains.

Flooding along I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road closes all lanes of traffic on the evening of Aug. 29, 2023. (Dunwoody Police Department)

I-285 eastbound at Riverside Road is also closed due to flooding.

Interstate 75 southbound before I-285 is down to only two lanes as the other four are blocked by floodwater.

Buford Highway in Duluth was shut down due to flooding on the evening of Aug. 29, 2023. (Duluth Police Department)

Buford Highway near the Dunkin' Donuts south of Georgia Highway 120 is closed down due to flooding, according to the Duluth Police Department. Two cars had already been stranded.

Roswell Police say Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed in both directions also due to flooding.

Several lower-lying surface streets under this rain band are also susceptible.

Those traveling through the area could experience flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is advising people who live in Atlanta, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Lilburn, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Berkeley Lake, Tucker, North Atlanta, Mechanicsville, Brookhaven, and surrounding areas to be alert and prepared.

Remember to not attempt to cross flooded roadways. This could be particularly dangerous at night.

