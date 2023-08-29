Hurricane Idalia: Anticipated Georgia arrival forces college campus closures

article

Several Georgia institutions are closing down in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia's impacts on the state.

Here's an alphabetical list of the schools with public announcements as FOX 5 receives them:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

"Due to threats of inclement weather, ABAC's Tifton and Bainbridge campus, ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture, and ABAC's Forest Lakes Golf Course will cease normal business operations beginning at 5 p.m. TODAY, August 19, 2023. All ABAC facilities will reopen for business at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023."

College of Coastal Georgia

"Given the latest forecast for Storm Idalia, all classes will be shifted online Tuesday, August 29 beginning at 2:00 p.m. through Friday, September 1. Monday, September 4 is a holiday; so, classes will resume according to normal schedules on Tuesday, September 5."

East Georgia State College

"East Georgia State College has decided to close the Swainsboro campus at 5:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, August 29 and reopen at 8:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 31, resuming normal operations. There will be no classes or activities tomorrow (Wednesday) and faculty & staff will not report, except for those deemed essential."

Georgia Southern University

"All Georgia Southern campus operations will be limited to essential personnel only on Aug. 30, and classes will shift online Aug. 30 and 31. All in-person events are canceled Wednesday, and until noon on Thursday, pending official determination that all campuses are safe."

Savannah State University

"#SSU Tigers will switch to online, asynchronous classes starting Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. The university is closed for Labor Day, Sept. 4. Regular classes resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5."

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD Savannah)

"Given the currently forecasted track of Hurricane Idalia, SCAD will close all academic and administrative buildings in Savannah Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31. SCAD Atlanta and SCADnow will remain unaffected."

South Georgia State University

"Given the latest forecast for Storm Idalia, all in-person classes will be shifted to an online format beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 through Friday, September 1. Monday, September 4 is a holiday; so, classes will resume according to normal schedules on Tuesday, September 5."

Valdosta State University

"VSU will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30 and will remain closed until midnight. During the closure, only essential personnel and residents of campus housing are allowed on campus."

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

"Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed on Wednesday, August 30 due to the anticipation of Hurricane Idalia in our service area. Plans are to reopen as normal on Thursday, August 31, but we will be evaluating conditions and will make any possible closure announcements at 5 p.m. on Wednesday."

