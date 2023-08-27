Idalia expected to blaze across Georgia producing heavy rain, high wind by midweek

article

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is expected to start moving generally northward while increasing its forward speed on Monday.

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the southeast Gulf. The storm will continue to strengthen on Tuesday while moving northward or north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf.

Idalia is forecast to make landfall later Tuesday night along the northeast Gulf Coast.

Locally, thunderstorm activity will continue in the region on Monday and Tuesday.

A few storms may produce damaging downburst winds.

Heavy rainfall may also become a concern with widespread two day rainfall totals over and inch expected.

Localized rain amounts over three inches may lead to flooding concerns, especially in north Georgia on Monday.

Rain and thunderstorm activity should continue Wednesday and Thursday as tropical cyclone Idalia moves through the region.

At this time, flooding from heavy rainfall appears to be the main concern for central and northern Georgia.

An additional one to five inches of rain are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with the highest amounts most likely occurring in central or east central Georgia.