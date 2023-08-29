Red Cross, Georgia Power gear up to help in wake of Idalia

Emergency crews in Atlanta are gearing to help out after Idalia hits. Georgia Power and the Red Cross are sending teams to the southern and southeastern parts of the state to restore service once it goes out.

Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft says the utility posted up crews in Macon and is calling in mutual assistance from Mississippi and Alabama to fan out when needed.

"We have our own Georgia Power crews and others from the state that will be headed down south," Kraft said. "We’re mobilizing resources around the state."

Idalia could hammer southern Georgia, possibly toppling trees, tearing down lines, likely knocking out power to customers. "We have our line crews that do the work to put the poles back up, new poles, replace broken poles and other equipment," Kraft said.

The Red Cross is spreading out as well. "The Valdosta, the Savannah areas. That is where our focus is right now," said Evan Peterson, a spokesman for the Red Cross. "We have more than 100 people here in Georgia who are paying attention and ready to respond."

Peterson says the Red Cross dispatched teams Monday night and Tuesday morning to help out if the storm forces Georgians out of their homes.

"Temporary shelters for people to ride out the storm. We’re prepared to provide counseling and a safe place to be," Peterson said. "We’re going to have electricity. We’re going have running water. We’re going to have counselors on site there providing mental and emotional care."

The Red Cross and Georgia Power urge people to take precautions before it is too late.

"Keep an eye on the forecast. But also make an evacuation kit. Make a plan in case you need to evacuate and have a plan to stay informed," Peterson said.

Cal 1-800-RED-CROSS if you know someone in southern Georgia who needs help, go to redcross.org or download their free emergency app.