Firefighters respond to house fire in Rockdale County

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Rockdale County on Wednesday morning.

The home is located in the 2500 block of Klondike Road in Conyers.

FOX 5 was able to observe multiple fire engines and firefighters at the scene. We also saw a man being taken out of the home but it appears that he was not injured.

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire.

It is also unknown if the fire is related to last night's storms.