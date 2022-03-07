Firefighters put out flames inside Smyrna restaurant

Fire investigators in Smyrna are working to learn the cause of a damaging blaze extinguished inside a restaurant.

Firefighters received the call reporting the fire at 8:25 a.m. on Monday morning at Tacos La Villa Mexican Taqueria, located in a shopping center off of Cobb Parkway.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and some flames inside the restaurant.

Firefighters received the call reporting the fire at 8:25 a.m. on March 7, 2022, at Tacos La villa Mexican Taqueria in a shopping center off of Cobb Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Within about 15 minutes of receiving the call, firefighters knocked down the fire.

Officials said no one was injured and the one worker inside the restaurant got out safely.

There was some damage to businesses next door to the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

