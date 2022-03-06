Dunwoody police officers pull person from smoke-filled home

article

The Dunwoody Police Department said its officers responding to a house fire early Sunday morning rescued a person stuck inside the smokey structure.

Police received a call at 3:46 a.m. and went to Wilder Court. Police saw someone standing outside and saw someone else trapped inside.

The officers entered the house, pulled the resident out and rendered aid until the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department and paramedics arrived.

The person's condition is unknown.

Police received a call at 3:46 a.m. on March 6, 2022, and went to Wilder Court. Police saw someone standing outside and saw someone else trapped inside. (Provided by Dunwoody Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

We’d like to take a moment and thank the hard-working men and women of Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department and AMR DeKalb Georgia," a Facebook post on the Dunwoody Police Department page said. "If you see them while you’re out, please do the same!"

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE