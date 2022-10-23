Firefighters extinguish flames at Canton BBQ restaurant

article

A beloved barbeque restaurant was severely damaged in a fire on Sunday morning in Canton, officials said.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said there was smoke coming from inside Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Marietta Highway when firefighters arrived at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters went inside to quench the flames and search for people trapped inside. The dense smoke made it hard for firefighters to find where the flames were coming from, officials said.

The fire was found and extinguished before it spread throughout the restaurant. No one was injured, according to officials. A photo showed a scorched room with trees outside visible through the roof.

LATEST ON DEADLY SOUTH FULTON HOUSE FIRE

The restaurant acknowledged the update from Cherokee County fire officials on Facebook but didn't estimate when or if the restaurant could re-open.

Commenters offered prayers and condolences in response to the post. Williamson Bros has another location in Marietta and also sells its signature sauces online.

Fire investigators didn't know the cause of the fire on Sunday morning.