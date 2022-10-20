7-year-old girl, grandmother may be inside burned South Fulton home, father says

article

Firefighters are still looking for two missing people at the scene of a deadly house fire more than 24 hours after responding to the blaze.

Family at the scene said 7-year-old Hailey Harris is believed to be inside the burned home on Oswego Trail in South Fulton.

Firefighters recovered two bodies on Wednesday. The girl's father told Eric Perry her grandmother may also be inside. He started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral services.

Officials said Wednesday the blaze burned so intensely for so long that it's unsafe for officials to get inside.

"Two-by-fours, flooring, you name it, it's been compromised," South Fulton Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Eric Jackson said. "Looking at it from the backside, that is all sunken in, all fallen in. So it's really hampering the efforts of our firefighters to get in there."

Officials with the South Fulton Fire and Rescue say firefighters responded to a single-family home on the 7200 block of Oswego Trail.

When crews got to the scene they found the building covered in heavy smoke and flames with the roof partially caved in. South Fulton Fire Lt. Eric Jackson described the situation as "dangerous."

At least seven people were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were believed to be in stable condition.

By late afternoon, the bodies of a man and woman were recovered. A woman and a child were still unaccounted for.

Crews resumed searching on Thursday for the other two people who were unaccounted for.