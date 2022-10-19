Several people unaccounted for in dangerous South Fulton house fire

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Several people unaccounted for in dangerous South Fulton house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:15AM
Crews battling dangerous South Fulton house fire

Several people have been rushed to the hospital and more are unaccounted for after a fire at a home in South Fulton early Wednesday morning.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Fire crews are working to put out a massive blaze at a South Fulton home where people may be trapped inside.

Officials with the South Fulton Fire and Rescue say that multiple people are unaccounted for while crews continue working at a single-family home on the 7200 block of Oswego Trail.

According to officials, at around 4:40 a.m. responders got a call reporting the fire at the home.

When crews got to the scene they found the building covered in heavy smoke and flames with the roof partially caved in. South Fulton Fire Lt. Eric Jackson described the situation as "dangerous."

Several people have been transported to a nearby hospital. At least report they are believed to be in stable condition.

It is not currently known how many people were in the home at the time of the fire or how many are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined