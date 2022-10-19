Several people unaccounted for in dangerous South Fulton house fire

Fire crews are working to put out a massive blaze at a South Fulton home where people may be trapped inside.

Officials with the South Fulton Fire and Rescue say that multiple people are unaccounted for while crews continue working at a single-family home on the 7200 block of Oswego Trail.

According to officials, at around 4:40 a.m. responders got a call reporting the fire at the home.

When crews got to the scene they found the building covered in heavy smoke and flames with the roof partially caved in. South Fulton Fire Lt. Eric Jackson described the situation as "dangerous."

Several people have been transported to a nearby hospital. At least report they are believed to be in stable condition.

It is not currently known how many people were in the home at the time of the fire or how many are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined