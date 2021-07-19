Fever sends Carrollton officer back to ICU after returning home

article

A Carrollton police officer shot in the line of duty is back in the hospital just days after returning home for the first time since the shooting.

Sgt. Rob Holloway nearly lost his life when he was shot in the head during a violent police chase in April.

Wednesday, Holloway was given a hero's welcome as a police procession ushered him home after months of recovery and rehabilitation.

However, his wife posted on the CaringBridge website that Holloway started running a fever a day after his release and was rushed back to the hospital.

"I called his medical team at Shepherd and they were able to get us back admitted here. He’s been in ICU since Thursday evening at Shepherd receiving fluids and antibiotics while they run additional tests," Stephanie Holloway wrote.

According to Stephanie Holloway, the officer's fever is gone, and he is thankfully feeling better.

Georgians rallied behind the injured officers and their families, making GoFundMe pages and T-shirts in Holloway's honor.

