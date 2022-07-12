'Fetching' coffee is easier than ever in Alpharetta

We love dogs. And we love coffee. So, dogs and coffee … together? Sounds perfect to us!

This morning, we visited our good buddy Ozzy Llanes of Cubanos ATL to check out his Cuban restaurant and coffee shop’s newest location at Fetch Park in Alpharetta. You’ve seen Cubanos ATL on Good Day Atlanta in the past (click here to check out our first visit in 2020), and you’ve also seen Fetch Park, the popular dog park empire created by Stephen Ochs (click here to watch our morning at Fetch Park in 2019).

The new Cubanos ATL location is right outside of Fetch Park, located within an orange shipping container — trust us, it’s hard to miss! And it’s open seven days a week, whether Fetch Park is open or not — which means it’s easy to get your fix of cafe con leche, Cuban sandwiches, and desserts.

Cubanos ATL @ Fetch Park is located at 11440 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta, and current hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information or to order online, click here