Cubanos ATL brings a taste of Cuba to metro Atlanta 

It’s been 25 years since Ozzy Llanes arrived in Miami from Cuba – and since then, the entrepreneur says he’s been searching for that perfect, authentic Cuban sandwich here in the States. So what did he do when he couldn’t find it? He created a place where he could make his own of course.

Llanes now serves up Cuban sandwiches (and lots and lots of coffee!) at Cubanos ATL, located in Sandy Springs on Roswell Road. Cubanos ATL just opened a few months ago but has quickly become a local favorite – not to mention a frequently-featured spot on social media – thanks to its purposely-limited menu. The Cuban sandwiches are all pressed and served on authentic Cuban bread from LaSegunda Central Bakery and include the El Miami (pork, ham, and Swiss cheese), the El Tampa (pork, ham, salami, and Swiss cheese), and the El Pollo (sliced chicken breast, pickle, aioli sauce, and Swiss).

Of course, here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re always searching for good coffee around town; at Cubanos ATL, specialties include the Colada (Cuban espresso) and Cortadito (half-espresso, half-milk), along with American coffee, latte, and cappuccino.

Right now, Cubanos ATL is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) on Tuesdays through Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s located at 6450 Roswell Road, and orders are accepted online.

So…hungry yet? We thought so! Click the video player to check out our morning with Ozzy Llanes and the Cubanos ATL team, learning more about what makes their sandwiches so special!\

