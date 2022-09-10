FBI asking for public’s help finding Cleveland teen with autism

In Atlanta, FBI officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen they said could be in danger and was last seen leaving the Atlanta airport earlier this week.

17-year-old Emma Linek, who also goes by the name Zari, was traveling alone from Cleveland to Boston. She was reported missing Tuesday morning after she didn’t show up for her connecting flight through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

"Her bags made it to Boston, but she did not…our top priority is to locate Emma and to make sure she’s okay," Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Macrae with the Atlanta FBI Field Office told reporters Saturday.

The FBI said Emma Linek, who goes by Zari, was last seen leaving the North Daily Parking lot at Atlanta's Airport at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 6. (Provided by FBI)

Surveillance stills showed the 17-year-old, who has been diagnosed with mild autism, here walking through the airport wearing plaid pants and a black shirt, carrying a white pillow.

"She is listed as an endangered 17-year-old. She needs to take daily medications, and she is not in possession of those medications at this time," Macrae said.

Officials said Emma was last seen walking out of the airport toward the North Daily Parking Lot Tuesday morning with a man unknown to investigators at the time, but that person has since been identified. They said they’ve also confirmed she’s no longer with the individual.

"Another thing that is of concern is that Emma has no known connection to the City of Atlanta or has never been here before or does not know anybody in Atlanta that we know of," Macrae explained.

Mr. Linek takes the mic, detailing key traits about his daughter, Emma.

During a news conference on Saturday, Emma’s father Mike Linek told reporters that the family is extremely worried.

"We’re anxious to have her back with us," he said.

Her mother told the Fox affiliate in Cleveland they are praying for her safe return home and hoping anyone who sees her will report it to authorities.

If you have any information about Emma’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the FBI through their toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov