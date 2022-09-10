FBI searching for 'endangered' teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport with unknown man

article

The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since leaving Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport four days ago.

The FBI said Emma Linek, who goes by Zari, was last seen leaving the North Daily parking lot at Atlanta's airport at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 6. Agents said she was with an unknown man.

The FBI said she flew into Atlanta from Cleveland on Sept. 6. A photo of her near a Delta kiosk shows her wearing plaid pants and a black shirt.

She's described as 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

FBI photo of Emm Linek at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The FBI and Emma Linek's parents plan to speak to reporters on Saturday afternoon at FBI headquarters in Atlanta.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.