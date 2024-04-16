Fayetteville Walmart shooting: Suspects appearing in court for bond hearing

Two people charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fayetteville Walmart in March will appear in court on Tuesday to learn if they will receive bond.

Adrian Jelks, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Riverdale resident Antavius Holton and wounding a 9-year-old girl during an incident on March 29.

Jelks, who was employed at the store, fled the scene in a vehicle, which investigators later found abandoned.

"The suspect fled the scene within 10 seconds from when the shooting occurred. But we were able to identify him through video and the Walmart employees," Fayetteville Chief of Police Scott Gray said.

Jelks reportedly turned himself in to authorities in early April. He's charged with felony murder and two counts of felony aggravated assault.

Suspected Fayetteville Walmart gunman's girlfriend arrested, charged with murder

Fayetteville Police previously arrested and charged his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sandra Romero-Nunez, for her alleged role in the incident. She remains in custody at the Fayette County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Investigators have not confirmed how exactly she was involved.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. Investigators told FOX 5 that they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Both Jelks and Romero-Nunez are scheduled to be in Fulton County Superior Court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.