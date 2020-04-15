Fayette County High School lunchroom employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Fayette County High School lunchroom employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the employee had been preparing lunches at the high school, and the meals have gone to students at home.

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

The high school also provided meals to mobile sites. Those mobile sites will not get food this week from the school, so Fayette Factor and several community partners have stepped in to fill the gap to provide students in need with food.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Advertisement

RESOURCES: