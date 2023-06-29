Man accused of breaking into 2 Fayette County churches

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of a rather bold crime. Deputies said he broke into two houses of worship to steal.

"He said someone just broke into the church," James Oney, the senior pastor of Liberty Baptist Church said.

Oney told FOX 5 he couldn't believe it when he got the sheriff's call.

"It was a shock, in a sense. It’s a church, so you wouldn’t expect someone to bust in and get stuff out of your church," Oney said.

Dae’jon Blackmon, 25, has been accused of swiping a drum set from Liberty on Saturday.

"He went over there to the bushes to get the rock and came back and broke the glass. It was everywhere. As a matter of fact, the rock is in here along with the glass. That’s the rock he used there," Oney said.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office say a bold thief broke into two house of worship. (Supplied)

God wasn't the only one watching that day. Surveillance cameras caught the crime in the middle of the day.

Video showed the 25-year-old pull-up to the church around noon. For ten minutes, Blackmon went in and out of the church bringing out the different parts of the drums.

Investigators said Liberty wasn’t his only stop. Blackmon has also been accused of breaking into Lordship of Christ Church miles away and stealing their drum set as well.

FOX 5 learned Blackmon has family at one church and once played the drums at the other.

"Typically anger rises up first," Oney said. "But, when you look at the situation, you say, ‘He’s a hurt young man, so I hope you find hope in Christ and peace.'"

Deputies found Blackmon at a local music store attempting to sell the instruments for cash.

The good news is Liberty was able to get their drums back in time for Sunday’s worship service.

"Look at the consequences. A lot can happen. A lot of stuff can happen. You think you’re getting away with it, but it doesn’t end well," Oney said.

Blackmon faces three felony charges including two county of burglary and shoplifting.