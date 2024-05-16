Thieves break into man's car parked in mother's driveway, police say

article

Officers are asking the public for help identifying three men accused of breaking into a car in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the theft happened on Feb. 7 at a home on Howell Drive.

According to the police report, the victim had parked his SUV in his mother's driveway and left its doors unlocked while he dropped off a pizza for his aunt and mother. The man then used the bathroom and talked with his mother for a little while.

In that short time, officials say someone went into the man's SUV and stole his work bag, laptop, work ID, cell phone, driver's license, and wallet.

Investigators shared a short bit of footage showing three men who are believed to be connected with the theft.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.