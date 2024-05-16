Armed man killed in scuffle with 3 Atlanta police officers identified

article

The man whom Atlanta police say was shot and killed after he opened fire on officers in the Capitol View neighborhood on May 11 has been identified.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Claudy Pierre Jules, 41, was armed, and police officers were attempting to subdue him when shots were fired.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW. The officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they located the man near the intersection of Desoto and Genessee avenues. As they attempted to approach, the man reportedly drew a gun.

One officer tackled the man and wrestled him to the ground. During the struggle, a gunshot was heard, after which officers opened fire and killed the man, according to officials.

At the time, Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said that one officer had been shot in the shoulder, another in the leg, and the third had been grazed by a bullet.

Jules was killed during the encounter.

All three of the officers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officer Jason Hodge, who was injured, was later released. Officers Darien Tabor and Charles Smith both underwent surgery and are still recovering in the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an inquiry into the shooting, which is standard procedure whenever an officer-involved shooting occurs.