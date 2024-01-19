Family tree search: Abandoned at birth, Georgia woman looks for biological parents

Hannah Britt returned to Augusta in late December, to the place where the mystery of her origins began 35 years ago.

"This is where my life began," Britt told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "I have no idea what life entailed before I was adopted, but I definitely want to know."

Britt's birth certificate lists her birthdate as July 7, 1988, but she wasn't born on that date.

Her adoptive parents told her that was the day she was found abandoned as a newborn at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

"I was told that I was a few weeks old," Britt explained. "I was left in an abandoned part of this hospital. It was a part that wasn't used at the time, and upon doing my research, I saw that it was being renovated. So, I was told that I was found by a doctor that was passing by on, I assume, their lunch break. And they heard me crying. And they got me, and they took me around to see if anybody recognized me."

With no clues to the newborn's identity, Britt, who the state named "Baby Suzanne," was placed in a foster home in Augusta.

"My adoptive mother told me that when I was found, I was dressed nicely," Britt recalled. "And I was in a bed in the abandoned part of the hospital. So, in my mind, I was cared for until my mother felt like she just couldn't care for me anymore for whatever reasons."

She was adopted by Carrie and Elmer Nesby in 1989 and raised in Decatur.

A handful of treasured photographs are her only connection to those early days.

One photo features her foster mother, Daisy Johnson, who is now deceased.

Britt thinks the woman pictured in another photograph was a social worker who assisted with the adoption, and believes the lady photographed with her adoptive mother and father, was the judge who signed off on the adoption.

"My adoptive mother told me that they had to wait a period of 60 days to see if my mother or my father spoke up, my birth mother or birth father spoke, and no one did. So, I was adopted," Britt said.

Britt's adoptive father passed away when she was 11 years old.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Hannah Britt, who was found abandoned at an Augusta, Georgia hospital, is searching to find her birth parents. (Supplied)

Her adoptive mother is now 81, in poor health, and her memory is fading.

"I've been told in the past that there were documents about my adoption," Britt lamented. "But as of late, I've been told that there are no documents. So, I'm not even sure what to believe."

Britt said she has tried to find information regarding her birth through the group Adoption Angels, other support groups, social media, adoption sites, and other avenues over the years.

Her story was picked up by a popular television show in 2018. Britt took a DNA test, but the show was canceled, and she never received her results.

She said a genealogy expert later accessed the results and found no connections.

Britt is now married with children of her own. She yearns to know her birth parents. She's going public with her search after exhausting all efforts to find them.

"It's hard when I look at my children, even just imagining, like, I tell myself stories of what it could have been. And you know, from what I was told, my mother apparently took me home, and she tried to, you know, care for me, and for whatever reason she couldn't. And she brought me here, and I'm grateful because at least it was somewhere safe, but I still have so many questions," Britt explained.

Anyone who believes they have information that could aid in the search can contact Britt via email at babysuzanne1@gmail.com, or by phone at 470-670-3335.

Britt has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover costs associated with the search for her birth parents.