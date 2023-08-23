Faith leaders hold prayer vigil in shadow of Georgia election indictment

A group of faith leaders and elected officials came together to host a prayer vigil for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The supporters say they are concerned about the vicious threats that have targeted the DA since she began investigating former president Donald Trump and the interference into the 2020 Georgia election.

"There is justice in America. There is justice for Ruby Freeman. There is justice for Shay Moss. We come asking for protection for the only person in this nation who was willing to hold those people accountable," Pastor Eric Lee exclaimed.

Faith leaders called the Wednesday prayer vigil to cover and protect Willis.

Supporters called Willis courageous and the finest DA in the nation.

Those who gathered at Liberty Plaza, in the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, prayed for everyone involved.

"Our prayer is not only for Donald Trump, but those who know the big lie, continue to follow the lie," Rev. Timothy MacDonald of First Iconium Baptist Church declared.

On the other side, some Republican lawmakers see Willis very differently.

State Sen. Clint Dixon from Buford and others believe Willis has political motivations and should be investigated and possibly removed from office under a new Senate Bill signed into law this year. It created a prosecutorial oversight committee.

"I believe that she’s overreaching. I believe this is a political witch hunt, potentially to elevate her leftist celebrity," Sen. Dixon exclaimed.

Back at Liberty Plaza, one speaker called on Gov. Brian Kemp, who has said the election was fair and honest, to intervene.

"Today we ask the governor. He said the election in Georgia wasn’t stolen. Well, if it wasn’t stolen, you need to announce that you will not support any effort to get rid of the prosecutor in Fulton County," Bishop Reginald Jackson of the Georgia AME church exclaimed, causing the crowd to erupt in applause.

Bishop Jackson says the support of Willis will not end today. He and others plan to go to the homes of legislators who want Willis removed to exercise their free speech and question the lawmakers.