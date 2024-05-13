21-year-old man, 69-year-old woman arrested for drugs in Rabun County

article

A 21-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were arrested last Thursday in Rabun County for drug possession.

The Rabun County Sheriff's Office pulled over a 2020 black Honda Civic traveling north on GA 15/US 441 near River Falls Campground just before 4 p.m.

While one of the deputies was speaking to the driver, later identified as Abraham Montiel, the other deputy noticed that the woman, Deborah Sir, was slumped in the passenger seat.

The deputies then searched the vehicle and found several baggies containing 1 pound and 3 ounces of cocaine, according to the press release.

Montiel and Sir were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and transported to Rabun County Detention Center for booking.