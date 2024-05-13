Ohio man sentenced to life in Georgia prison for molesting young family member

article

Kevin McKenna, a 66-year-old man from Ohio, has been sentenced to life in prison with an additional 20 years for multiple counts of child molestation that occurred in Gwinnett County. A jury found McKenna guilty last Thursday of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation involving a young family member.

The abuses started when the victim was just 8 years old and continued until she was 11, occurring in Lawrenceville and Loganville in 2019, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, who reported the abuse in 2021, disclosed that McKenna first inappropriately touched her thigh while driving her to a park in his Corvette. Over the next three years, he repeatedly attempted further sexual contact.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson commented on the case, emphasizing the severity of McKenna's actions. "No child should have to experience the terrible actions that this defendant practiced," Austin-Gatson said. "He took advantage of a child’s vulnerability and innocence and left her with life-changing damage."

The sentencing was handed down by Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan, who also mandated that McKenna must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Assistant District Attorneys Nicole Eck and Scott Estes led the prosecution during the trial.



