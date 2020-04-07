Fairburn police employee dies of coronavirus
FAIRBURN, Ga. - An employee with the Fairburn Police Department has died of coronavirus.
Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia
Cheryl Catron, a civilian administrative aide for Fairburn police, left work last Wednesday not feeling well. She was hospitalized the next day and passed away on Friday. Fairburn police said she died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Fairburn police employee Cheryl Catron
"We are heartbroken here," Fairburn police said in a statement released Tuesday. "Losing a member of our Fairburn family is an awful thing to endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl's family, friends, and all those she loved."
According to Fairburn police, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Catron's family to help them during this time.
The police department's lobby and administrative offices will remain closed and several staffers who had direct contact with Catron were sent home under a quarantine order.
LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia
Advertisement
RESOURCES:
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered