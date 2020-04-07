Fairburn police employee dies of coronavirus

An employee with the Fairburn Police Department has died of coronavirus.

Cheryl Catron, a civilian administrative aide for Fairburn police, left work last Wednesday not feeling well. She was hospitalized the next day and passed away on Friday. Fairburn police said she died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fairburn police employee Cheryl Catron

"We are heartbroken here," Fairburn police said in a statement released Tuesday. "Losing a member of our Fairburn family is an awful thing to endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl's family, friends, and all those she loved."

According to Fairburn police, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Catron's family to help them during this time.

The police department's lobby and administrative offices will remain closed and several staffers who had direct contact with Catron were sent home under a quarantine order.

