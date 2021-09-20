Examiners ID body found in Lake Lanier

The Hall County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a body found in Lake Lanier on Sept 14.

Deputies said examiners identified the body of 42-year-old Duluth resident Nermin Rustempasic.

The body was found near Old Federal Campground with no signs of trauma or foul play, officials said. Autopsy results and a toxicology report from the crime lab are pending.

Officials said Rustempasic owned a boat stored at Sunrise Cove Marina. Officials notified the victim's family on Monday.

Deputies responded at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 16when someone spotted the body approximately 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Hall County Fire Services and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent people to help recover the body.

The preliminary investigation indicated the body was in the lake for approximately a week.

