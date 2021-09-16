No ID on body found in Lake Lanier, deputies say

Authorities are trying to identify the body of a man found floating in Lake Lanier on Tuesday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found about 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground shortly before 5:15 p.m.

Investigators said the body is that of a white male and had been in the water for about a week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab will perform an autopsy on the body.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7187.

