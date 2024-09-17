Ex-Haralson County jail arrested on child sex charges

A Haralson County jailer has been arrested and fired after being arrested on child sex charges on Tuesday.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old had been employed as a detention deputy at the Haralson County Jail for a little more than a year.

"I have stood for transparency from the day I took office. I know that the GBI has conducted a careful investigation into this case," Sheriff Stacy Williams in a release. "Once we knew the results of the investigation and the atrociousness of the charges, we promptly made the decision to dismiss the former deputy as well as make sure we were transparent to the citizens of Haralson County about this investigation and arrest."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was asked to handle the investigation. He was ultimately fired and charged with child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail.

Due to the nature of the charges, FOX 5 has chosen not to post his mug shot or name him.